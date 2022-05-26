Nineteen elementary-school children and two teachers were senselessly killed on Tuesday in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Let’s not allow our lawmakers and state leaders to “thoughts-and-prayers” this one away.
Let’s not allow our lawmakers to take the same inaction they took when, nearly 10 years ago, another gunman went into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and slaughtered 26 people, including 20 children, with an assault rifle.
We can all agree that you can support the Second Amendment and still entertain the idea of limits to the number of shells a military-style assault weapon in the hands of civilians should hold. Like the majority of NRA members, we can agree that informed background checks into mental health aren't a bad thing. We’re not quite sure how to move forward after this week's bloodshed. But surely something can be done by our leaders — other than having them “thoughts-and-prayers” their way out of this unfolding nightmare. There are ideas on both sides of the aisle, and surely when so many children are slain there’s room for meeting somewhere in the middle, working together to find a solution rather than moving to the far sides of the aisle.
Surely, they were horrified, these lawmakers and executives, after Sandy Hook. Which came after the shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999 that claimed 13 lives and horrified the politicians of the day. And before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, which horrified many and even led others to claim performative art was at play.
Horrified alright. Horrified they’d lose precious gun-lobby money. So, the lawmakers did nothing. Well, not quite. They offered “thoughts and prayers” in abundance.
On Tuesday, it was more of the same regarding Uvalde, a town of 16,000. For shame.
Soon after the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texans “across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde.”
“Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School.”
Thoughts. And prayers. But no action.
It was more of the same from Sen. Ted Cruz, who soon after Sandy Hook, as a freshman senator, debated the horrific idea of regulating assault rifles. His super PAC, The Courageous Conservatives PAC, also shot down the idea of such regulations in a 2015 radio ad for the wannabe GOP presidential contender. “Ted Cruz makes things happen,” it said. “After Sandy Hook, Ted Cruz stopped Obama’s push for new gun-control laws.”
On Tuesday, soon after the shooting, Cruz was even more noncommittal.
“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he tweeted. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.
“Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”
Thoughts. Uplifting prayers. No action.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke was no better, offering little substance after the Uvalde slaughter. “Our broken hearts are with Uvalde,” he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. The next day, he attacked Abbott. "This is on you until you choose to do something," he shouted at the governor during a news conference. He was ejected.
Broken hearts. Blame. No action.
All of these high falutin Texans with so little to say. Remember the date.
But more importantly, remember the inaction and the names, the names of the victims — and don’t ever forget the names of the lawmakers who did nothing about it.
