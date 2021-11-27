It’s happened time and time again, and yet we so easily forget.
Just about every few months, a terrible accident happens somewhere on a Victoria roadway, leaving someone injured or killed.
Perhaps it was a driver who failed to yield during a turn or a pedestrian who was walking in a dark part of the street. Just like clockwork, we are left outraged and wondering why there wasn’t a street light or sidewalk. We demand answers as to why our transportation planners allowed this to happen.
And yet, we forget about those tragedies and are all too eager to complain when the very safety features we demand seem to inconvenience us.
That’s happening right now with two construction projects for medians, resurfacing, sidewalks and intersection improvements along two Victoria thoroughfares, Houston Highway and Navarro Street.
On Nov. 20, local residents responded to an online Victoria Advocate poll about median construction on Navarro Street. About 84% of the voters said they disapproved of the medians. In the comments section, hundreds voiced their outrage with many saying they were frustrated by the removal of the street’s turn lane.
Whether or not the medians cause undue delays may be up for debate, but there’s evidence they make travel safer.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, crashes involving pedestrians account for about 12% of all fatal crashes, and more than 75% of those deaths occur in areas where there is no intersection.
Additionally, a pedestrian is more than six times more likely to be involved in an accident when there is no median.
Other roadway improvements aim to Victoria roadways safer by increasing lighting, pedestrian access and intersections. One such improvement that’s in progress will install an intersection near the H-E-B on Houston Highway.
As we move forward with those traffic projects, lets not forget that they will bring much needed safety improvements to our community.
We should remember to be patient and remember these improvements could save someone’s life some day soon.
