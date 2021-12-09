Though Tuesday, which marked the 80th anniversary of the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor, is now behind us, our job is not finished.
We need to reckon with the unsettling reality that the number of Pearl Harbor survivors — as well as World War II veterans as a whole — are shrinking with every passing year.
Undoubtedly, people realized this fact this week. Maybe a family member is no longer here, or a great-grandparent’s friend befell the same fate. Perhaps they are still here, but their memory is slowly fading.
This reality is in its early stages with the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which were simply not experienced by the nation’s younger generations.
There will come a time in the coming years when a Dec. 7 where no survivors will be around to share their memories.
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are about 19 million U.S. veterans, including about 240,000 who served in World War II, 1 million from the Korean War, 5.9 million from the Vietnam War, 7.8 million from the Gulf Wars and 800,000 from the 20-year Afghanistan War.
This applies to the ones close to those survivors as well.
Naomi Spearman is a 91-year-old Victoria woman who was married to a now-deceased Pearl Harbor survivor, W. W. Loyd, for more than 30 years. While she can distinctly recall her late-husband’s stories about that day, she acknowledges her age.
Spearman recalled then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s address the day after the attack in 1941 when he described the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor as “A date which will live in infamy.”
The aerial assault from aircraft killed 2,403 Americans and wounded nearly 1,200 more. Among the sunken ships were the USS Oklahoma and the USS Arizona. The Arizona remains at the bottom of the harbor to this day.
The men and women who died at Pearl Harbor – and all those who have served our country – put the good of our nation ahead of their own lives. To honor their service and sacrifices is the least we can do.
For Spearman, her husband solemnly talked about his experience until he got older. He died last year.
She says she keeps those stories close to the heart and tells them whenever she can. We should do the same.
