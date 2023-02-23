Have you been downtown lately? If not, it's time to give it another shot.
You can have a shot at the new 5D Tavern. You can have a shot of caffeine along with a cookie or scone at Blume & Flour, the new bakery-café that took over the old Liberty Coffee Haus. Another Pour Decision Bar and Grille provides shots of something a bit stronger; it's in the space formerly occupied by Vela Farms.
You can get a shot of a chocolate shake and even an empty shot glass and so much more inside Mother Cluckers, the variety shop that everyone's talking about. And a tequila shot is always fun at El Paso Tacos & Tequila, maybe on a night when Catt Wolf and Jim Beazy, perform classical rock and jazz as Catt Moon.
Of course, you still can get shots of popular downtown food and drink at mainstays like Fossati's Delicatessen, Moonshine Drinkery, Beijing Garden, The Box Coffee Bar, Garcia's Tamales & More, Greek Brothers Bar & Grill and Huvar's Artisan Market.
On the weekends, many folks come downtown just to have photos shot of them in DeLeon Plaza, in front of the historic courthouse and outside some of the churches sprinkled about in walking distance from the town square.
And there's more to come for those looking to shop or dine and drink out.
Mother Cluckers in the coming months plans to open Mother Cluckers Mercantile, which will sell items pegged to Victoria. Think T-shirts, mugs, glasses and caps. There, you'll most likely be able to stop by the food trailer serving everything yellow and citrus called Lemon Dreamy. Owner Tina Goodner will be happy to serve a high-caliber shot of Smokin Gun Coffee.
The gift shop Casa de Luna is moving to bigger digs at 501 E. Juan Linn St. Its space will be filled by a second downtown location of the Happie Hippie. The Sixth Realm Haus, 502 E. Juan Linn St., sells candles, Ouija boards, Tarot cards and leads people through paranormal tours and other oddities. Harco at 505 E. Juan Linn St. is just steps away. It's a boutique and gift shop. Charlene's Gifts, at 401 S. William St., Texian Books and neighbor Bethune & Son at Main and Santa Rosa streets, and Puddleback Gifts & More, at 713 S. Bridge St., each have fun items for sale.
Santa Rita Market, 107 W. Santa Rosa St., is a solid anchor to the downtown "scene," as is the Frida Bae Co., 201 S. Main St. Downtown's fun Peaches and Tortilla soon will serve up goodies from Green Cow Creamery, the Cuero ice cream shop. Also coming to downtown is the Water Well Café, 215 S. Main St., which will be sandwiched between 5D Tavern and Another Pour Decision. Victoria Harley-Davidson and Waterloo Rod Co. might be on the outskirts of downtown, but they're a big part of the city's inner-core evolution, as well.
Victoria Main Street and the city's development arm have spent years trying to achieve this downtown renaissance; it didn't just happen. Thanks to this hard work by city officials, business leaders and folks at the Chamber of Commerce and the year-old Innovation Collective, it's paying off.
Ask Torin Bales, who owns a handful of properties downtown. He credits El Paso Tacos & Tequila for moving the downtown growth forward. "It took an anchor like that," he said, to bring people downtown at all hours.
He called growth the past couple of years as "fabulous" and said "city leaders have really been a big help."
Leaders like Danielle Williams, the city's economic development director. She describe the downtown activity and business growth as "very rewarding."
"It just kind of makes my heart swell," she said. The "secret sauce" includes a mixture of supportive city council members, the mayor, the city manager, the Main Street Program and downtown business leaders.
If that's the secret sauce, the city should bottle it. In Victoria, it's a winning recipe.