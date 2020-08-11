We have relied on the Texas Department of State Health Services to understand how the coronavirus is impacting our communities since March.
We use the state’s data to make endless decisions for ourselves and our families, such as whether we should go to the mall for tax-free weekend, visit our parents, grandparents or travel outside of the state.
These case counts have played a critical role in our everyday life but have been a source of confusion for many.
The state health department needs to better explain its reporting methods and changes made to those methods to retain the trust of the residents it serves and prevent local officials from having to spend time dispelling distrust they did not create.
Most recently, the state agency changed its method for confirming deaths caused by coronavirus-related complications. DSHS started using the cause of death listed on death certificates to report COVID-19 fatalities instead of relying on numbers reported by local and regional health departments.
We are confident that the state health department made this change in good faith. DSHS said the change allows them to count fatalities sooner and provide more comprehensive demographics. Fatalities can also now be displayed by date of death, which gives us a fuller picture of deaths over time.
But the state agency still hasn’t fully explained why its reporting methods and those of its own regional health authorities are not synchronized.
On Monday, more than two weeks after the state made the change, the number of deaths local officials were reporting in some counties was still vastly different from the number of deaths reported in those counties on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
DSHS Public Health Region 8, for instance, reported six deaths in the Lavaca County as of Monday. DSHS’s dashboard said the county had 17.
These measurements play essential roles in our communities. The longer discrepancies persist, the more skepticism gets a rise even if its unfounded.
As Yousif Shamoo, a professor of biosciences at Rice University, recently told the Advocate, a change in how deaths are tracked is likely going to make people skeptical of the numbers if you aren’t transparent about the reasons behind the change.
For the sake of residents, officials and institutions that use this information to make choices that could be a matter of life and death, DSHS needs to better explain itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.