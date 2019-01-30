Don Felder, former lead guitarist for The Eagles, is ready to take it to the limit as he arrives in Victoria on Feb. 15 for VISD’s sixth annual Kids and Classrooms Benefit Concert.
We hope residents turn out en force to welcome the new kid in town because the night of music and fun also raises money for a cause that should be dear to all of our hearts – supporting the education of the next generation. The purchase of a ticket to the popular performance will give you a peaceful, easy feeling knowing your admission price makes scholarships and learning programs possible for future school years.
From developing young leadership to funding dual-credit courses and teacher projects intended to inspire creative discovery, proceeds from Felder’s display of musical prowess open so many doors for local youth.
Profits raised for the VISD Foundation are used in addition to, not in place of, state educational funding. Since the program began, that’s taken the form of more than $350,000 given to local school projects. So, your support means a measurable advantage for Victoria’s students.
This concert is much more than wasted time for our community.
Do you want to help but find the price a little steep? Luckily, our Hotel California reader essay contest is still open. Send us 100 words or fewer about your most memorable hotel stay – this could be heaven or this could be hell – and you might win a pair of tickets to the hot event. Remember, bonus points go to entries that include photos of the vacation you describe. You can submit your essay entry at www.victoriaadvocate.com/hotel, or be emailing it to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Tickets are selling fast, so don’t take it easy. You don’t want to miss this event because you’re just too busy being fabulous to visit visdfoundation.org or the Fine Arts Center Box Office.
We hope to see you at the upcoming concert, showing Victoria’s students and educators the best of your love.
