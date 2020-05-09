We can agree we want three things from this COVID-19 pandemic – our health, to be able to safely leave our homes and to have a strong, healthy economy again.
All three will take time as local, state and national elected officials work with health care officials and financial experts to determine the best time to fully open our state and local economies.
It will take patience and trust in our city, county, state and national leaders to safely guide us back to a healthy economy.
A little more than a week ago, Gov. Greg Abbott started slowly reopening businesses. This past week, he announced another round of types of businesses that can reopen so the business owners and their employees can get back to work.
The governor is wisely opening the state a little at a time, and placing restrictions on how many people can be in the business at a time.
Some business owners are choosing to stay closed until the restrictions are lifted more. That is their decision because they know their business and know what it will take to pay the bills and employees.
As the public begins leaving their homes to shop at the recently opened stores or to get a much-needed hair cut or manicure, we can not forget all the safety measures we have taken that have gotten us this far. We must keep practicing these measures.
It will be hard to resist the urge to hug a friend or family we have not seen in a while or fist bump a co-worker, but we have to continue practicing safe social distancing if we want to continue to return to life as we knew it – we have to keep the disease from spreading out of control.
We know there will continue to be cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, but by practicing the good hygiene and social distancing and wearing a mask when we are in public, we will keep the numbers down to a manageable level.
We must still take the virus very seriously.
As Mayor Rawley McCoy said Thursday, “It’s not a victory yet.”
It will take the public’s continued attention to safety to get us closer to that victory.
Some people have been critical of the state and local officials in what they perceive as the slowness in getting businesses open.
We understand the need for employees, as well as business owners, to be working. We all need money to put food on our tables and to pay our bills. Sitting at home twiddling our thumbs is not going to pay the bills.
But we have to remember the state officials are working closely with industry experts who are coming up with plans to safely bring specific businesses back online.
No one has a crystal ball that says this the right time to open. Officials are using the best information they have from health care and other experts to make those decisions.
If all businesses opened as quickly as they closed a month and a half ago, we would run the great risk of being back where we were in March with the disease spreading quicker than health care workers could care for the patients.
We cannot repeat that horrific nightmare.
For the health and safety of the state’s economy and its residents we can’t go backward. We have to take the steps – no matter how slow – to move the economy forward.
Our economy is not going to bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 days we enjoyed a few weeks ago. Some experts predict it will take years for a full economic recovery.
It will take time, patience and trust from everyone to make it happen. We all have to practice these traits to move past the disease and restore the growth of our economy.
