"Baby, It's Hot Outside" is a tune by the Austin duo Better Halves, turning around the lyrics of a 1944 Frank Loesser song about northern winters.
But, really, "Baby it's hot outside!"
How hot? you ask. As of Aug. 24, there were 21 days in the month during which temperatures have gone over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. It's been so hot that managers of the state's electric grid several times this blistering summer had to encourage residents and businesses to push the thermostats on air conditioners up a few degrees so the system didn't quite literally melt down.
"From personal experience, it has been more days of the heat," lamented Tawnya Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, who said in her 30 year with the agency she "doesn't recall" issuing as many heat advisories as she did this summer.
"It's a fine summer's day, but baby it's hot outside." It's so hot that you'll want to check on your power bills when they come in. If you don't have a contract to limit the rate a utility can charge you, you might consider taking out a loan.
"I don’t wanna show signs of stupidity, think of all that humidity." You can learn how to contact your utility to sign up for a rate plan, and you can learn to read your bills to ensure they're correct. Your energy charge is only part of the equation; your utility also bills you to deliver that energy, plus taxes and other assessments. Finding the best company to bill you from the grid will take some research. Check out sites like https://comparepower.com/electricity-rates/texas/ for the utilities in your ZIP Code and then pick the deal that best suits you.
"When signing up with a company, make sure your cost breakdown is completely transparent and in writing," says Katie Galan, regional director of the Better Business Bureau's Coastal Bend region. "It's up to us, the consumers, to read the fine print and terms and conditions. But you should definitely ask for a complete cost breakdown that includes installation, any sort of rental equipment if it's necessary, early termination costs, etc."
"Least I’m gonna say that I tried, it’s so hot even the cactuses died." To add insult to injury, says Galan, there are people and businesses trying to scam you during this stressful time.
"When you're searching for a company, it's very important to ask them how they will be contacting you," she warned. "Will it be through the phone only? Email only? Or USPS only? This way if someone shows up at your door claiming to be from the utility company, your radar will immediately go off."
"So nice and cool, we could go swimming in the pool." Even if it's hot outside, one sure way to keep cool is in that swimming pool. But that will come with usage, too. On average, it costs just under $1,000 in electricity to maintain a Texas swimming pool each year, according to HomeGuide.com. Other costs for maintenance, water, chemicals and other items brings a pool's expense up to well over $4,000 a year.
"People love to gossip and joke, if you died of sudden heat stroke." In Texas last year, over 300 people died of heat-related causes, according to the state health department, and so far this year, the number is trending toward even higher numbers, with over 100 in Austin alone, and dozens more in the Dallas and Houston metro areas.
So remember, keep an eye on power bills, keep the power on, don't fall for fake utility workers, keep comfortable, drink fluids and "feel the breeze from that window fan" because, "Baby, it's hot outside."