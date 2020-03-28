How do we fight what we can’t see or understand?
That’s the question COVID-19 has forced all of us to confront. By the virtue of their elected positions, this burden falls particularly hard on our county judges and mayors, who have only somewhat more information than the rest of us about deadly viruses.
We still have countless lessons to learn from the dire situation the pandemic has placed us in, but it already is painfully obvious the system the United States has in place of driving decision-making to the local level is a failure when it comes to a global health emergency. Local decision-making works well for most aspects of a democracy, but it can’t cope with the highly scientific demands of stopping a virus.
Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy, County Judge Ben Zeller and local health authority Dr. John McNeill are doing their level best to lead the community through the pandemic, but they can’t be expected to do more than follow the vague guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The mayor and the judge, who have the power to issue local edicts, don’t have world-renowned virologists working for them, and why would they?
At Wednesday’s press conference, Zeller rightfully complained about Gov. Greg Abbott’s confusing and ambiguous order the previous Saturday. In that order, the governor restricted public gatherings to less than 10 people but included so many exemptions as to make the pronouncement virtually meaningless.
Victoria dutifully followed suit even though, at that point, we had no confirmed COVID-19 cases. A few days later, however, as more testing finally started to happen, Victoria had three confirmed cases and evidence the virus was spreading throughout the community. The number in the Crossroads also more than tripled and shows no sign of slowing down. We are on the scary uphill climb of the curve still.
Even so, Victoria officials hesitated to do more than ask for voluntary compliance. Why would they do otherwise? Cities across the country, including Austin, Seattle and New York, had not taken any further steps when their number of cases was at a comparable level as Victoria.
Why should we expect Victoria to go beyond CDC guidelines? This is where our national medical experts are supposed to step in.
Sadly, unlike the COVID-19 virus, our national leaders did not prepare us and are not learning and adapting to our changing conditions. They are several hundred steps behind the mutating virus.
Crossroads residents are understandably frustrated by having their lives stopped and their economic stability threatened. We wonder what good any of this is doing.
Most good newspaper opinions offer solutions. The only ones we have at the moment are to not blame our local officials for this mess and to be kind to each other.
Also, stay home. Wash your hands. Keep your distance.
We will get through this. Our national leaders have a lot to answer for, but first we must pull together as a community and as a country to defeat this unseen killer.
