You may have read in the Victoria Advocate over the past week or two about an assault on a student athlete at Industrial High School.
Well, you didn’t read the entire story, because the Victoria Advocate hasn’t printed it all just yet, as the story is still unfolding. Even when we do finish vetting the entire ordeal, there are some things that won't be detailed, and you’ll be glad of that. It isn’t pretty.
To catch everyone up, our education reporter, Patrick Sloan-Turner, has been telling the story of four varsity baseball players, all of them 18 and adults under the eyes of the law, who are accused of assaulting a younger player in ways you don’t want to know.
The four graduates have been charged with organized criminal assault, a felony.
Authorities and relatives say the assault was done on a school bus heading home from a victorious baseball game that allowed the Cobras to improve their position for the upcoming playoffs. Three coaches were on the bus, one driving and the others in theory acting as adult supervisors or chaperones.
The incident was reported to school and district officials and it’s unclear beyond that whether school or district officials reported it to state education and law enforcement officials as Texas codes call for. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were notified, but punted their report quickly to the district attorney's office — even before conducting a thorough interview with the teen reportedly victimized. Officials even had the student come in a day or so after the bus incident to file a written statement — and they had this 16-year-old do so without his parents at his side. Shameful.
This should be appalling to any decent human being, not just parents, grandparents and other students. It is unacceptable behavior. Some may incorrectly call it horseplay. Others rightly would call it what it was, assault or battery or worse. It's definitely hazing, which is a crime in public schools, and there are other terms, but we’ll leave those for the lawyers and prosecutors to hash out.
The victim and his parents each deserve justice. All of this over bad decisions by four young men who saw themselves as untouchable, four young men whose lives just won't be the same because they chose bad behavior.
What it all points to is a failure in leadership at all levels of the Industrial Independent School District.
First, the coaches aboard the bus should have stopped the assault immediately.
Second, the report to the school should have been forwarded immediately to the Texas Education Agency. The district had two days to do so.
Third, as per state law, it should have been reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fourth, the students should have immediately been suspended from school, not placed on what we hear was three days of in-school suspension. They should not have been allowed to walk the walk across a stage to receive their diplomas. Their minimal wrist-slap of a punishment — surprise — allowed them to continue playing baseball for the Cobras.
Fifth, the coaches and athletic director should have been suspended pending an investigation.
Sixth, the principal should have been brought to the next Board of Trustees meeting so she could explain why the above items did not happen.
Seventh, Superintendent Clark Motley, no stranger to bad decisions — such as those uncovered when the Advocate reported in February on his role in a volleyball coach's resignation — should have been disciplined. Authorities at the local and state level should thoroughly investigate him. We’ll see if the TEA does the district a favor and revokes his certificate to be a superintendent, let alone an educator.
Eighth, Jackson deputies who initially turned a cold shoulder to this incident should be disciplined if not fired outright. Thankfully the office of District Attorney Pam Guenther saw merits in the case and had an assistant D.A. pursue it.
We could go on, but the point has been made. Industrial ISD needs a housecleaning, top to bottom. From board members who have tolerated hazing, to a superintendent who has been out of control for some time, to a principal who is interested in self-preservation, to an athletic director whose wife is also the principal and who has looked the other way far too many times, and to a staff of baseball coaches who have perpetuated the hazing that led to a teen's assault.
Let's see what the courts, state education officials and state investigators conclude. But in the court of public opinion, as measured by Facebook comments on the Advocate's articles, change may be coming from the voting public.