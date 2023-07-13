County commissioners in Victoria generally, but not always, do the right thing for the community. Sometimes it takes prodding by one group or another.
On Monday, it was nearly unanimous that commissioners were heading down the wrong path by considering the closure of eight polling places in Victoria County. Folks understood it, but they didn't like it. Bill Pozzi, the county's Republican Party chair, and Woodrow Wagner III, the Democratic Party chair, told the Advocate they agreed with Elections Administrator Margetta Hill that something needed to be done to ease the voter crunch at busier polling places.
Hill proposed closing eight voter stations that didn't really have enough traffic to support her staff. Well, we pointed out recently a few of those polling stations actually had plenty of turnout, one well above the county's average. Still, the point was well taken by both party leaders, who supported the idea even as they said they disliked the ideal of disenfranchising potential voters.
Pozzi went so far as to propose keeping four of the precincts open, one especially because it was rural and the next-closest polling station was miles away and because it had a solid voter turnout.
Well, this time commissioners listened. They heard what was being said and County Judge Ben Zeller & Co. did the right thing. They agreed only three precinct stations should be closed and, as they called it, consolidated with other polling places.
This means the public won on Monday. More people will be able to walk to their polling stations at the next election than that proposed by Hill and her agency. It means fewer people in a county with a high apathy rate when it comes to casting ballots will have an excuse to not vote.
Of course, keeping some polling stations open and others closed could raise questions as to why them and not others.
As we pointed out in a recent editorial, several of the polling places planned for closure with Democratic strongholds and others were Republican strongholds.
Further, some of those Democratic spots were in economically challenged parts of town, where folks who want to vote might find it difficult to get to the next polling station over. Well, the three locations being closed are among those Democratic strongholds, all of them in areas where families depend on some social assistance to make ends meet: the VISD Administration Building; Dudley Elementary School; and the F.W. Gross Early Education Community Center.
So, yes, we praise commissioners for keeping more voters involved in the election process. That can never be a bad thing. But we also encourage them to try reopening these centers as soon as their collective wallets can be pried open enough to give Hill the money she'd need to spend on more election workers to staff the closed polling places.