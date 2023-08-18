Small towns depend on locally owned businesses to employ residents and to be a part of the community.
Kaspar Companies and Circle Y Saddles, which have been a part of Lavaca County for more than a century, are perfect examples of local companies that will continue to serve their community.
Kaspar Companies, a five-generation family-owned business in Shiner, recently purchased Circle Y, which has been a part of Yoakum for 60 years.
The two companies make vastly different products, but they have one thing in common — they employ local residents to make their products. Most of the more than 500 employees that now make up the Kaspar Companies live in Lavaca County, raise their children there and shop at the local grocery stores and other businesses.
Their employees have strong work ethics, which continue to help the companies grow. Kaspar’s Chief Executive Officer Jason Kaspar said, when announcing the purchase to employees of Circle Y on Aug. 8, it is that strong work ethic that attracted him to the company.
Kaspar pledged to keep all 180 of Circle Y’s employees. This not only speaks volumes for the local businessman, but also shows his support for the community. That loyalty to employees will go far in establishing work stability among the new owner and his new staff.
Circle Y, which is known for making world-class saddles, was in a unique, but sad situation. Its president, Steve Tucker, died in a plane crash outside of Yoakum in January. Three other men also died and a fifth survived the crash.
Kaspar saw the similarities in the companies during the sale and acquisition.
Kaspar said his company’s mission of being “faithful stewards of God’s given resources” aligns with the principles Tucker had set.
He told Circle Y employees he felt humbled by the opportunity for his company to be the saddler’s next overseer.
“I care tremendously about the people in this area because they have a high work ethic and moral standard,” Kaspar said. “I want to be in an area where my company can build jobs and support the community.”
The residents of Yoakum and Lavaca County owe a great deal to Kaspar Companies for seeing the promise in the Yoakum staple and for working to keep it a part of the community.
The 180 jobs it is preserving speaks highly of the company’s commitment to the region. After all, creating jobs and maintaining them is a goal of all successful businesses.