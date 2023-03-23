Before it's turned into PVC pipes, the chemical vinyl chloride is not something you want to have in your house or buried below, ready to carry water to your lawns.
It is a toxin that can cause liver damage, cancer and death.
It also is an everyday element in the South Texas corporate ecosystem.
Vinyl chloride, you may recall, is one of the handful of chemicals burned intentionally following the derailment of a freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, nearly two months ago. Weeks after that accident and the toxic black cloud that hung over the rural Ohio village in early February, a small amount of the chemical was released at the Formosa Plastics plant in Point Comfort.
The two are not comparable in size or scope, nor in their toxicity to the region surrounding them. Still, vigilance on the parts of Formosa and state regulators must remain high to ensure safety for the communities near the plastics plant.
Just a recap of what happened: According to a report filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, about 74.8 pounds of vinyl chloride were released over a 15-minute period beginning about 5 a.m. Nov. 25. The leak was caused when a portion of a transfer line was broken and "caused latex to come out from the pipeline," according to the report. The emission limit for vinyl chloride is 0.57 pounds.
To its credit, Formosa responded quickly and reported the leak to the TCEQ just hours after it had occurred.
Following the Ohio train wreck, residents had burning and itchy eyes, sore throats, rashes and migraines, according to news reports. Thousands of fish were found dead in waterways nearby and spots along the Ohio River were contaminated with chemicals believed to come from the disaster. This didn't happen here, but the leak raises this: What if it had happened here?
Well, we don't have to look to the future.
Rather, in just the past year and three months, since Jan. 1, 2022, there have been 124 incidents in Calhoun and Victoria counties that required reports to the TCEQ. Just about all of these were from Invista Nylon Chemicals Americas' site in Bloomington to Formosa. These included a maintenance test at Invista that emitted soot below the state limit to a leak at Formosa Plastics on Feb. 4, 2022, that emitted over 145,000 pounds of 28 chemicals like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, acetylene and xylene over a 7-hour period.
In the most recent incident at Formosa, the one involving vinyl chloride, a company spokeswoman said neither the emergency response team nor any hazmat suits were needed.
She added, its emissions event was not comparable to the Ohio derailment. "The scope, scale, and processes involved are very different. Our emissions event involved manufacturing equipment in a tightly controlled environment which enabled us to quickly respond and prevent impact to employees and the community. The Ohio event was on a much larger scale involving transportation of railcars of chemicals through the middle of a community."
Clearly, no company wants a mishap to occur. People working at these plants have families in this area. They live here, go to school here, marry here. All of that is good, but given these truths, it would be better for all if equipment and staff were so well in tune that such releases were prevented from happening rather than responded to after the fact.
Since that can't possibly happen, both the state and the chemical companies themselves should not just monitor what happens and take corrective actions, but also openly and willingly report to nearby communities anytime a chemical is emitted to the air, ground or waters at plants in South Texas.