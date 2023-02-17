Victoria County 4-H and FFA members are looking forward to the coming week as they exhibit animals and county fair projects in the 77th annual Victoria Livestock Show.
While the 400 student exhibitors are busy showing their projects, we need to show our support for them. In addition to attending the show, we can attend and buy their projects at the annual auctions.
This year, the county fair projects will be sold in a silent auction in the annex. The top two ag mechanics projects will have an opportunity to be sold at the market auction. Commercial heifers and the market animals are also sold at separate auctions.
The auctions last year brought in about $1 million, with all the money going back to the students.
This year we, the community, can do better than that. We can raise more money for the students.
Keep in mind the students use that money to pay for next year’s project, food and equipment for the animals and clothing and accessories for the students. They also put money away for their college education.
The exhibitors, aged from third grade to high school seniors, work hard to prepare the projects. They can tell you how many hours a day they work with their projects, including the times in the middle of the night they get up to check on the animals.
Some animals take most of the year to raise, while others, like broilers, take just weeks. But their animals take work and dedication.
As the exhibitors raise their animals, they are learning valuable life lessons to take with them beyond the livestock show arena.
They are learning responsibility, budgeting, respect, showmanship skills and how to be a problem solver.
For example, raising broilers takes 42 days to accomplish, but in addition to watering and feeding them daily, the students have to check on the chicks every four hours, even in the middle of the night, to make sure they haven’t become too hot or too cold.
The larger animals require food and water in the mornings before school as well as in the evenings. They also require grooming and daily handling, so they learn to walk with their owner and to stand just right to show off their muscles and build.
The students are learning to budget so they have money to purchase their animal projects, as well as its food, halters, brushes and other equipment. They are learning about the nutrition required to have a top animal.
As they learn to work with their animals — some of which can be quite stubborn — they are gaining skills that will help them navigate their way through life to get the desired results.
For the students who do not want to raise animals, the county fair offers them an opportunity to show off other skills, such as photography, horticulture, cooking, arts and crafts, sewing and ag mechanics.
The projects take planning, a mastery of skills and the follow-through to make the best project possible. Not everyone can paint a picture or make crafts. It takes math skills to cook as well as sew.
Anyone who has been involved with the livestock show can tell you the enormous amount of work that goes into preparations.
One of the show’s most well-known alumni, Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp, has credited the show with helping him get started in his career. Sharp, a Placedo native who raised turkeys for the show, continues to support the show.
We all need to support the students who have worked hundreds of hours to prepare for this one show.
We can support them in many ways. The easiest is to come to the show at the Victoria Community Center. Your $5 entry donation goes toward scholarships for the students. The show awards about $59,000 in scholarships a year.
While there, you can walk through the livestock and county fair exhibits, talk to the students and encourage them.
As you talk to the exhibitors you will find these students are very polite. They know how to say “yes ma’am” and “no sir.” They know how to look a person in the eye to talk to them — skills that will take them far in the business world.
The biggest way you can support the kids is to bid and buy at the commercial heifer auction and the market animal auction. The money you pay there goes directly back to the students so they can start to plan for their next projects and put money away for college.
Remember while you are there or are thinking about participating in the auction, it is all for the kids. That is why the 200 volunteers who work almost year ‘round to bring the show to the community put in the long hours during the show.
The kids are top priority. That is the way it should be.