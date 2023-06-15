It took over 900 days for hundreds of thousands of people enslaved in Texas to be set free after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
June 19, 1865, is a day to be celebrated and lamented.
Celebrated for the joys of freedom 250,000 enslaved Black Texans discovered on the final day of their bondage once Union troops arrived and General Order No. 3 was read in Galveston by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.
But lamented for the nearly 2½ years of delayed freedom.
Celebrated for the way this community has made strides to bring everyone in to the family of man.
But lamented for the stragglers who resist these hopeful changes.
In Victoria, like much of South Texas in 1865, the news of emancipation was met initially with skepticism if not outright anger, historians have said. But now, it is a celebration of resistance, of freedom and of perseverance and hope.
“Juneteenth is celebrated in a variety of ways throughout the United States and world, but consistent themes are an emphasis on family, freedom, activism and resilience,” according to Kelly Navies, oral historian at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. “Most communities celebrate with a feast centered around a barbecue. Often there are historic-themed performances and poetry readings. You might also see African drumming and dancing. The color red is an important symbol of the sacrifices made in the past, and many people wear red and bring red side dishes to the feast, like red beans, watermelon and red soda pop.”
Today, the holiday is celebrated throughout South Texas. It’s a time for all of us to learn from history and to live for the future.
In the Crossroads, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero has a presentation from 5:30-8 p.m.; Port Lavaca has a Juneteenth celebration planned Friday through Sunday; there’s a Juneteenth Celebration and Rodeo in Refugio the same days; and a presentation at Victoria College on June 20.
Juneteenth is and has been a part of life for many Black families through the generations. Since President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a national holiday in 2021, it has been adopted as a holiday in most states as well.
Biden used his pen following a spate of killings of people of color that culminated in protests across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 and several others at the hands of both civilians and law officers.
Still, it’s been a permanent holiday in Texas since 1980. Ironically, in the state that lagged years behind the rest of the South at freeing those who were enslaved following the Civil War, Texas was decades ahead of all the others.
So, on June 19, this Monday, remember to gather with friends and family, share food and drink and keep in mind the reasons we celebrate, the reasons we enjoy red beans and watermelon — and the reason this holiday was enshrined as a national law.
We certainly can celebrate the now, even as we try to find more ways to work toward a better and more inclusive future. Victoria and the Crossroads have so much to offer; let’s make sure this joy is offered to all.