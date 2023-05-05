The Crossroads are rich with resources.
Vast oil and natural gas reserves under our feet lie ready and waiting to fuel our vehicles, industries and economies.
Our waters and natural areas are loaded with fish and game.
And South Texas' rich soil and warm climate make this region a powerhouse for agriculture and ranching.
Indeed, we are blessed.
But there is one vital resource that remains untapped, waiting untapped — local artists.
Our community is chock-full of creativity.
You might not know it from looking at them, but Victoria County is full of residents who find time to create in their free time.
Perhaps the cashier you chatted with when buying gas does photography on the weekends.
Maybe your neighbor paints after work.
Maybe you are, in fact, one of these people who creates art after hours.
One thing is for sure, we have a lot to gain by bringing our artists and their works front and center. Our local artists deserve to showcase their creations in places where all can see and enjoy. Their work should not be a secret.
Sure, we have already made great progress on this front.
Recently, downtown Victoria crosswalks were painted by a local artists, bringing a little more color to our already attractive downtown.
Currently, the Victoria City Council is working on a similar project to adorn a Laurent Street underpass with murals.
These are great starts, but we can go even bigger, bolder and brighter. Just take a look at these artistic endeavors in other cities.
- In Kingsport, Tennessee, an annual Sculpture Walk has highlighted local sculptors by commissioning colorful and striking art pieces throughout the city's downtown. These are bold designs that are sure to catch visitors' eyes and attention as they meander through the city's downtown. For example, on one corner a metal archway hangs over the sidewalk bearing a flight of bright orange Monarch butterflies.
- In Greenville, South Carolina, the annual three-day Artisphere festival breaks attendance records each year by drawing crowds with exhibitions, education opportunities, performances and more. The festival combines art with a party atmosphere with plenty to eat and drink.
- In nearby Austin, amateur and professional artists alike are welcome to contribute legalized graffiti on concrete walls at the HOPE Outdoor Gallery, which is undergoing a relocation. At the park, grassy outdoor public areas are flanked with constantly changing murals of all kinds. Visitors also are more than welcome to contribute.
Here in Victoria, we have already made great strides in showcasing and nurturing our local artists. We have a downtown art walk that allies artists and local businesses. We have an art league that offers classes and wall space. We also have several art museums.
These are great, and we should be thankful. But we should also look forward and think what else we can do. Because if one thing is for certain, our reserves of local art and artists are nowhere near drying up.
Local governments, nonprofits, community organizations and everyday residents should brainstorm and collaborate to find even more exciting opportunities.