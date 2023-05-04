The Victoria Central Appraisal District finally voted to pay for an outside audit of its operations, some seven months after approving of the idea back in September of last year and about a year after the community began to build a collective outrage over how appraisals are conducted here.
That hue and cry was prompted by what many perceived to be inflated home, property and real estate appraisals, which, they believed, would cause their property taxes to rise.
A year later, a similar bubbling ire has been fueled by the district's disinterest in the community's prior complaints and a new round of increased appraisals mailed out last month.
Thankfully, there's no lynch mob just yet, but law enforcement has been asked to show a presence at appraisal district meetings moving forward. And a Facebook group called Say No to Victoria Tax Hikes had 3,700 members earlier this week, so the sentiment is somewhat between distrust and outright contempt.
That distrust has not gone unnoticed by Keri Wickliffe, the county's new chief appraiser, who acknowledged to the Advocate for this editorial the optics don't look great, noting, "It's a broken system in the expectations."
Which is why it was wise for the appraisal district's board of directors to approve spending $150,000 for an audit to be conducted by the International Association of Assessing Officers and associated costs incurred by district staff at the April 24 meeting. The audit was to begin by May 1, but was again delayed so the scope of the audit could be expanded. The delay shouldn't take too long, Wickliffe said.
So why the seven-month delay in an outside audit? The discussion had not even been placed on the board's agenda until the April 26 meeting. After all, it was approved Sept. 21.
There are a few factors. One is the reluctance of board Chairman Lou Svetlik to even conduct an outside audit. He had opposed the audit and made that clear several times, including at the April 26 meeting when he was the lone dissent in a 3-1 vote. Another is the disruptions caused by a state audit being conducted toward the end of last year. Then, Wickliffe's predecessor resigned in January, throwing the department into catch-up mode.
"We were buried up to our necks," she told the Advocate for this editorial.
While the state audit's results were just 12 pages long, she said it took 45 days to prepare for and undergo the audit and her department had hundreds of pages filled with questions and blank spots for numbers that had to be provided. The IAAO audit will be at least as thorough on the front end and will be far more detailed in the final report, which likely will be over 100 pages.
This audit should allay concerns among property owners of some deep conspiracy to rip money from their wallets. "That's not at all it," Wickliffe explained.
In addition, there are protections for property taxpayers.
First, no matter how high an appraisal goes, it can be appealed. The deadline of May 15 is nearing, so if you wish to contest the appraisal, hurry up.
Second, even if an appraisal goes up the median amount of about 40% from the previous year, you can only see a 10% increase in the taxable amount of the appraisal. Which will translate to the second part of the system: your tax bill, which comes after your local taxing authorities like the city, county and school board, among others, set tax rates.
Third, those governments cannot increase their rates by more than 3%.
And four, there are homestead exemptions that reduce the among of that taxable appraisal by 40% and if you are older than 65 that goes up to 50%.
So, overall the Central Appraisal District, mainly its board, deserves harsh criticism for putting the outside audit off for so long. But now that there's a new chief appraiser in an official capacity, let's give the agency a chance to help right some wrongs and rebuild the community's trust.
And let's get that audit done as soon as possible.