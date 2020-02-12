An invisible line exists in Victoria and other similar Texas cities that is as clear as the lane stripings that mark Navarro Street through the heart of the city.
In terms of transportations, those who “have” dot one side; those who don’t the other.
Or, as Victoria City Councilman Mark Loffgren recently told the Advocate:
“There’s people who have cars, and there’s people who don’t have cars,” Loffgren said in a recent news story about a single mom who lost use of her family vehicle.
Navigating the city without a vehicle is not an easy task. A lot of us have never had to try it.
It’s not an easy task because Victoria is not a pedestrian-friendly town.
Let’s talk about pedestrian-friendly as it relates to the Complete Streets movement.
Complete Streets is a transportation policy and design approach that requires streets to be planned, designed, operated and maintained to enable safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation, according to research.
Streets are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities, according to smartgrowthamerica.org. Complete Streets make it easy to cross the street, walk to shops and bicycle to work.
This concept isn’t new. We, as a newspaper, have editorialized many times on the need for the city leaders to make Victoria more pedestrian- and bike-friendly. In fact, we might sound like a broken record stuck on one tune. But it’s a tune worth repeating.
While the city has made some progress – the Placido Benavides Drive design aesthetics, which include sidewalks, the UHV-Ben Wilson project, the potential of a redesigned and pedestrian-friendly street near the H-E-B on Rio Grande Street, much work needs to be done.
The city should be aggressive in its approach to creating a Complete Streets comprehensive movement or policy. We need more comprehensive walking and biking paths and sidewalks that connect the whole city.
Let’s erase that line that separates those who do and those who don’t. Let’s make Victoria more inclusive – and safer – for all of its residents.
