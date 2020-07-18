Every day, it seems, the COVID-19 pandemic forces organizations and governmental bodies to make tough decisions in the fight against the virus.
The latest example of this came last week when Victoria officials canceled this year’s Bootfest celebration.
This year would have marked the 10th annual celebration of Bootfest, Victoria’s largest free festival.
“We were really looking forward to this year’s festival, but with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria and around the state and country, we felt this was the right decision,” said Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is a very disappointing thing, but at the end of the day, we had to do what was best for the community.”
We commend the city for making this tough decision. Putting the safety of its residents first is always the right decision.
As we move through the summer months toward fall, many other organizations and towns will face similar tough decisions. Whether they are sports leagues or community events, we encourage decision-makers to act in the same vein as Victoria and move to protect residents.
Another popular upcoming fall event, Cuero’s Turkeyfest, soon will be in the same boots Victoria was in. Turkeyfest hasn’t made a decision about its event yet, a lot of eyes will be watching what organizers do.
Locally, the Victoria Generals have successfully started their season, playing in front of fans at Riverside Stadium in Victoria. Gov. Greg Abbott in late June limited professional, collegiate or similar sporting events to half capacity. At Riverside, which the city lists at 1,500 capacity, crowds have been lower than that. Still, the Generals take temperatures and require face masks to enter the stadium. And the stadium has signs encouraging social distancing. Those are smart moves with an eye toward safety.
The next big test approaching is the high school fall sports season. What will that look like? Will there even be a season?
The University Interscholastic League hasn’t announced a decision yet on what will happen with fall sports, but likely will make decisions based on safety standards.
If there is a season, however, we would like to see area schools do their best to protect student athletes and coaches. And fans, if they are allowed to attend games, should be protected, too.
That’s why the guidelines the governor and health organizations set up to protect the public are so important to follow.
COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon, states like Texas will continue to be a hot spot for some time to come.
The bottom line is that personal responsibility plays the biggest role in our fight against COVID-19. We all need to play our part and follow all the health protocols. We can have all the mask orders and social distancing guidelines we want.
If we don’t have enough care for our friends, family and neighbors, then we’ll continue to lose the fight.
