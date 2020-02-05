In January, Webster Chapel United Methodist Church on the southside of Victoria erupted with voices singing songs of praise as community members came together to remember legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
On the heels of Martin Luther King Day comes an important month-long celebration of African American culture and history in America.
Black History Month is a time for us to celebrate the important contributions African Americans make to our country. It is a way to further our understanding of America’s history and the vibrant people who make up our diverse nation.
In the Crossroads area alone, there is a rich history of prominent African Americans. Charles Dudley, the first black doctor in Victoria, championed equal education opportunities for black students during the Civil Rights Movement.
Willie Hill was the first black police officer in Victoria and became the first black police sergeant in the state of Texas in 1962.
Pete Rydolph, a prominent cattle rancher, was Victoria County’s first black millionaire.
As we remember and celebrate the rich history of African Americans, let us not forget our country’s tumultuous beginnings in the struggle for freedom. While institutionalized, legal discrimination based on race has been outlawed, African Americans still disproportionately live in low-income neighborhoods, can experience difficulties with upward economic mobility due to limited access to quality schools and higher-paying jobs and there is still an alarmingly high maternal mortality rate among black women in our country.
While it’s important time to remember that the work is far from over in dismantling systems of oppression against people of color, we can begin to move toward a more unified world by understanding the experience of our neighbors to create a future where people of color are allowed the same opportunities to live the American Dream.
It’s important to remember the past to move forward into the future.
