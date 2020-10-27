Everyone is gearing up for the upcoming Halloween weekend with costumes and candy galore. Celebrating holidays will be different during a pandemic and even though COVID-19 cases are down in our area overall, the coronavirus is still active in our community. However, there are ways people can still celebrate this spooky holiday and have fun while keeping their families safe.
Many businesses and local organizations have come up with creative solutions to offer safe events such as drive-thru trick-or-treating events to limit the spread of COVID-19 or planning small socially distanced gatherings in an outdoor space.
Many people will want to participate in traditional trick-or-treating, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed as a higher risk activity, but they have also outlined steps people can take to make it safer by:
- Avoiding direct contact with people outside of your household.
- Giving treats outdoors, if possible.
- Setting up a station to give individually bagged treats.
- Washing hands before handling treats.
- Wearing a mask that is not part of your costume (but do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing more difficult).
- Staying at least 6 feet away from others that are not in your household.
- Bringing along hand sanitizer when out trick-or-treating.
- Having kids wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before eating any treats.
Johns Hopkins Medicine also came out with a list of tips for how to have fun and stay during Halloween celebrations. They suggest planning ahead for trick-or-treating, such as talking to your neighbors in advance to find out who will be participating and making a safety plan that includes maintaining physical distance with those outside your household, wearing a face covering and practicing hand hygiene.
The CDC has released a more detailed list of activities for Halloween and Día de los Muertos rated by their level of risk. For Halloween they suggest carving pumpkins at home or decorating the home or hosting a virtual costume contest. For Dia de los Muertos they suggest, making traditional family recipes and sharing with neighbors, playing the decease’s favorite music or even making altars as tributes to the deceased.
Though this year’s Halloween may look different than it would under normal circumstances, there is still safe fun to be had for Crossroads residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.