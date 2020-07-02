“I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. … It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
-- John Adams, in a July 3, 1776, letter to Abigail Adams
More than 240 years ago, founding father John Adams had the keen vision of describing a Fourth of July celebration.
But he did not have the foresight to predict how a wicked pandemic would paralyze our country from one coast to the other.
Fortunately, our city leaders have the wisdom to know the risks of a crowd and a celebration when a deadly virus can float through the air and into our lungs.
Victoria’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been postponed until a time when it will be safer.
The decision is a response to the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and new infections within Victoria County, according to a city news release. On Monday, Victoria County saw its largest single-day spike of 146 new confirmed cases. On Wednesday, Texas officials reported more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus across the state.
For city leaders, the numbers have heightened the sense of urgency, and rightly so.
“We understand that the Fourth of July fireworks show is an important tradition for many people in Victoria, but we had to make this decision in the interest of protecting public health,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the news release. “We appreciate the community’s patience, and we look forward to celebrating with you again after the pandemic subsides.”
The city’s parks and recreation department had planned to host the annual show at the Victoria Community Center in a new drive-in format that would have allowed residents to park their cars to watch the patriotic show while keeping their distance from other attendees.
That was a good strategy, but officials apparently wanted to be even safer and postponed the event.
And we hope Crossroads residents also think carefully during the upcoming holiday weekend and adhere to the safety recommendations that state, county and city officials have recited time and again. These include avoiding large groups, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others and wearing facial coverings in public.
Officials have said the fireworks show may be rescheduled for a later date if conditions are deemed safe. The city’s agreement with its vendor allows the event to be rescheduled within the next six months.
Perhaps then we can celebrate the birth of our country and a new found freedom from this horrible virus.
