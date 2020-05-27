Editorial

City government has many moving parts, and the working blueprint of how it operates is called a Capital Improvement Plan, otherwise known as a CIP.

Essentially, it is the plan for how the city will improve and sustain all its working parts and assets.

Keeping the plan updated is no small feat. It requires planning, lots of discussions between city officials and residents, and a strategy to pay for everything.

As Mike Etienne, assistant city manager, said during the council’s May 12 meeting, “It is one of the most important responsibilities of local government.”

Victoria’s leaders were preparing to start this lengthy process to review and revise the CIP.

But then COVID-19 entered the equation.

And now city officials are postponing the recommendation and revision process because of the uncertainty about the city budget and because other studies still need to be completed.

The delay is a wise move because the CIP’s process should not be rushed and it should come together with the most accurate budget information available.

However, this delay does not mean all the city’s planning processes are put on hold.

Just the opposite is true.

At the May 12 meeting, Etienne presented to council members a detailed outline of the city’s numerous projects along with a timeline that entails their design, bidding and construction phases.

He said the city is taking advantage of the CIP postponement by developing and updating some of its other master plans and studies that are used to forge a future Capital Improvement Plan.

These plans include an assessment study that looks at all 324 miles of city streets and grades their conditions. The downtown/Main Street master plan also is in the works, calling for more economic development, housing, retail and restaurants for the city’s core area.

Parks and recreation, the stormwater drainage system, the city’s unified development code and an assessment of all city-owned buildings are other studies underway.

Overall, the Capital Improvement Plan is critical to the future economic vitality of the city and to the quality of life of its residents.

Delaying the CIP process will allow more time to put COVID-19 and its harsh impact in the rearview mirror.

The pause also will allow city leaders to be in a better position when they are ready to discuss the long-term outlook of Victoria.

This opinion reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.

