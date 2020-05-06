The coronavirus pandemic has challenged our way of life, restricted us to spending our days indoors and forced us to adapt the way we interact with people outside of our household.
While no one has felt untouched by the far-reaching effects of COVID-19, some of our community members remain more vulnerable than others.
Our community bingo card was created in the spirit of altruism during a time when we’ve been asked to physically distance ourselves from each other. Each tile includes different creative ways for locals to stay connected to one other and offer help where it is needed.
We want to encourage our fellow community members to reach out to and safely help others who might be having a more difficult time.
Some of our neighbors might be more at risk because of preexisting health conditions, there are those struggling with mental health conditions, some folks live alone and could be vulnerable to loneliness from isolation and those who don’t have an option to stay home because of their work, just to name a few.
Even in trying times such as this, there are things we can do to help one another and lift each other up as we all try to figure out how to navigate a new normal.
In a collective crisis, we must maintain a collective mindset and remember that we are stronger together.
