This past week, local farmers and ranchers saw inches of rain they desperately needed, but there is more locals can do to help.
Now, it’s time for us to step and do our part and monitor our water usages.
Local ranchers saw less than half an inch of rain in October and November and the rain shortage brought about concerns for their livestock and crops. The area saw a shortage of rainfall of more than 7 inches during those months and it was considered a moderate to severe drought.
With a drought comes burn bans, lowered soil moisture, diminished stream flow, crop damage and a general water shortage, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.
During times of drought, farmers and ranchers can produce fewer crops and fewer heads of livestock, which will affect the community.
In Victoria, in-home water use accounts for an average of 65% of usages and the remaining residential average extends to the exterior of the home. There, water usage goes to lawn watering and vehicle, according to the city of Victoria ‘s Utilities Division.
Within the home, 40% of is used for flushing the toilet, 35% is for bathing and 11% of usage in the kitchen.
As a community, we can help conserve water in our daily lives to help mitigate the impacts associated with drought.
Small adjustments inside the home such as taking showers instead of baths, limiting shower length, turning the water off while we brush our teeth and running the dishwasher with full loads only can make a huge difference in our water usage as a community.
Residents can also limit their water use outside. Residents can water lawns early in the morning, do not over water and use a bucket of water when washing your car, according to the Victoria Utilities Division’s tips for water conservation.
While conserving water now helps our community, it can also have a lasting effect on the environment.
