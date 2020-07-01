As the city of Victoria grew to the north during the past several decades, residents on the southside watched community assets, like grocery stores and laundromats, close in their seemingly forgotten neighborhood.
When the Southside Community Coalition formed in January 2019, they focused on a community-centered approach and sought to bring together residents of the historically low-income neighborhood to talk about changes they wanted to see in their community.
The southside classifies as a food desert according to a 2017 analysis by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, since the nearest grocery store is more than a mile away and most households are low-income. Additionally, at least 20% of households don’t have a car and more than a quarter of southside residents live below the federal poverty level, according to census data.
Altogether, these factors make accessing food a challenge for families living on the south side. So, it comes as no surprise that one of the biggest initiatives the coalition wants to see is a community grocery store in their neighborhood.
That dream could come true after community leaders involved in the Southside Community Coalition have started looking at Jubilee Market, a nonprofit grocery store in North Waco, to see if their model is successful. And it appears to be sustainable and the store is expected to break even this year.
A community grocery store, an important asset in a neighborhood, provides more than just access to food. It can be a space that creates a sense of community and ownership among residents. Employees and volunteers at Jubilee Market have strived to build relationships with their customers and listen to requests to stock specific items. And it pays off.
“It’s better than H-E-B, and I mean, the people here are friendly. I know the guy that runs it,” said Kesha Johnson, a loyal customer of the North Waco grocery store.
Although simply opening a grocery store in an area where there previously wasn’t one doesn’t guarantee its success, experts say that a community-based approach is vital.
“Stores that have had a community-centered framing have been much more successful than stores that have not prioritized their communities,” said Tamara Dubowitz, a food policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, a global think tank.
Jubilee Market could be the model the southside needs and empower community members to be a part of an important community resource. And all of Victoria should support the neighborhood’s efforts to make their community stronger.
