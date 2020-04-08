One in four people will experience a mental health condition or neurological disorder in their lifetime, and around 450 million people already live with these conditions, according to the World Health Organization.
These were the statistics on mental health before the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak, 36% of Americans has said the crisis has impacted their mental health, according to a poll by the American Psychiatric Association, and there is growing concern of long-term effects on frontline workers, especially those in the medical field.
“Much like how we don’t know how many asymptomatic coronavirus carriers are going to manifest into needing care, we’re seeing the same thing in mental health,” Mimi Winsberg, a psychiatrist, told Bloomberg recently. “All of us that are struggling with the adjustments to new circumstances, some percentage will actually manifest into clinical anxiety or depression.”
Given the degree of uncertainty right now, many people are experiencing heightened feelings of anxiety, depression, stress and even helplessness. A global pandemic that has essentially shut down life as we know it feels out of our control and can create an unsettling feeling.
Some people have started using the term “physical distancing” in lieu of “social distancing” to emphasize the need to stay connected with one another in creative ways. And for those that have pre-existing mental health conditions, an added layer of isolation can feel bone-crushing and those individuals might need a little extra support.
“Banking” self-care is not a good idea – and it also doesn’t really work – so finding a way to pace out ways to take care of your needs throughout each week is important. Simple things like remembering to drink water, eating healthy and getting enough sleep can improve feelings of anxiety. Having a daily routine, where you can schedule in breaks, has worked for many. Some people might have unpredictable schedules; however, and may need to create a more flexible self-care plan.
It’s also important for employers to be in touch with their employees to offer mental support. In a time where many of us are working remotely, you can learn a lot by hearing someone’s voice over the phone than through a text or email.
While balancing your days with activities that bring you joy are important, it’s also imperative to think about mechanisms to improve mental health that are sustainable in the longer term. A recent New York Times opinion piece talks about a phrase called “tragic optimism,” coined by a Holocaust survivor and psychiatrist, which is defined as “the ability to maintain hope and find meaning in life despite its inescapable pain, loss and suffering.”
We’ve seen stories throughout the Crossroads of people embracing meaning and purpose amid the pandemic, such as individuals sewing cloth face masks for healthcare providers, distributing donated groceries to families in need or simply drawing positive messages on their neighbors’ driveways.
Our response and personal reflection in the face of adversity can lead to growth and resilience. Let us continue in the spirit of finding meaning in our lives as we move forward through these uncertain times. We are in this together and need each other now more than ever.
