Sometimes you don’t know what you need until you need it.
One thing has proven true during the COVID-19 pandemic: Our health care workers in the Crossroads are stars, some would say super heroes. They deserve all of our kudos.
These dedicated professionals have been engaged in a brutal struggle since March, making sure our health care needs are handled through two intense waves of a disease that doesn’t want to go away.
“This is not any disease that any of us has ever seen before,” Dr. Fabricio Zuniga, a family physician who treats critical patients and directs Bay City’s Matagorda Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 task force, told the Advocate. “It’s a multisystem disease … These patients are very, very ill. It affects their lungs, their kidney, their liver, their heart, their brain. COVID patients can end up having a heart attack.”
We recently told the story of what Zuniga and his team went through during the trying months of the pandemic. Reported and written by Advocate reporter Mark Rosenberg, it was a good glance inside the health care system.
But hospitals and health care facilities throughout the Crossroads, including our two excellent hospitals in Victoria, have stepped up and provided excellent and much needed care to thousands of coronavirus patients.
Through Friday, COVID-19 numbers across the region are improving. But they are still telling: More than 9,000 overall cases, but an important stat is the number of active cases that is drastically shrinking. Out of those more than 9,000 total cases, 7,600 are marked as recovered. That’s a strong improvement. Unfortunately, though, we’ve seen 204 deaths.
Those numbers are good signs. But, we’ve said it before, and it bears repeating: the fight against this virus isn’t over. And we’re heading into a flu season that could see COVID-19 numbers spike again, and all the progress we’ve made come unglued.
Wear a mask. Maintain social distancing guidelines. Wash your hands.
We don’t want to backslide and can’t afford the consequences.
“People don’t see what we see,” Zuniga said. “Most people don’t die, but the people that do die, they’re critically ill. They suffer before they die.”
Most of us won’t know the kind of health care we’ll need until we need it.
Thankfully, we have the dedicated health care workers in our region to take care of us and provide the care we need.
We just need to do our part.
