Though the 2020 census has been overlooked because of the urgency of the pandemic, everyone should take the time to respond because we all count now more than ever.
The census, which is done every 10 years, aims to count every person living in the United States.
Census numbers help determine:
- Federal funding for things like fire departments, schools, roads and other resources
- The number of seats a state is allotted in the United States House of Representatives
- If electoral districts need to be adjusted or redrawn based on population changes
Census data can even be valuable to business owners who might determine where to open new stores, restaurants, offices or other business operations based on population growth and trends, and understand what services they need to offer.
Answers provided in the census are used only to produce statistics about our country and never used against you. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to keep the information you provide confidential. They are prevented from releasing any of your personal information to law enforcement, and government agencies are not allowed to use the information you provide on the census against you and answers will not impact eligibility to receive government benefits.
Let’s make an impact and make sure everyone gets counted so our community can have the resources it needs.
