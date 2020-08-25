If you’ve recently taken a stroll through downtown Victoria, you’ve probably noticed more pops of color there to greet you around more corners.
The wave of new murals adorning the walls of downtown businesses has served to not only liven up the downtown area but support local artists.
A pivotal force and key facilitator in the uptick of art in the public downtown space has been Victoria’s Main Street Program.
Since coming on board in February, Executive Director Danielle Williams has forged ahead with a vision for downtown, with the help of the city’s partnership, even under the unforeseen circumstances of living during a pandemic.
With goals such as beautifying downtown and a focus on economic development, community members have been able to see some recent changes, such as Vela Farms’ move and the opening of the new Texian Books location in the space they share with Bethune & Son.
In addition to downtown retail businesses and restaurants, bringing more art to the area can serve to spruce up older buildings as well as pique the interest of locals and out-of-town visitors alike.
The land use fiscal analysis for properties across the city done back in June has helped city officials consider how and when to invest infrastructure and development resources in the future.
Collaborations with local artists are a good, strong step in the right direction and create more interest in the downtown area.
“People keep stopping when they’re driving or walking by and say, ‘This is what we need here,’” said Jose Raz, mural artist who worked on the Alkek building and many others. “You go to Houston or to a big city to see art in the streets, and now we have this in our town.”
Community members can also look forward to an art walk and holiday market to help keep attention on the downtown artwork and maintain the momentum it has created in the hopes that people become interested in investing in the area.
“There’s so much charm downtown,” Danielle Williams has said about the area, “and I’d love to see it grow.”
