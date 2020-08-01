Ordinarily, opening a restaurant in regular times is a risky venture.
Consider this: Sixty percent of restaurants don’t make it past their first year and 80% go out of business within five years.
Those are cold, sobering statistics.
Throw in a global pandemic, where face masks, social distancing guidelines and bar closings complicate matters, and well, all normalcy leaves the building.
Burdogz Bar and Grill is one such place navigating the pandemic waters. It took over the old Hungry Jacks Thirsty building, and remodeled it for dramatic new opening on Thursday.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen on a day-to-day basis,” owner Russell Moya told the Advocate. “I mean, I put half a million dollars in the remodel. It was a complete makeover.”
Take a look around the Victoria area. Restaurants open and close faster than the wind blows.
Besides Burdogz, Froggy’s Grub and Pub (2902 N. Navarro St.), Sweet Fountainz Bakery (in the Old Halepaska’s building) and Empire Bar & Grill (6908 N. Navarro St.) are other new restaurants opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March, our economy has suffered staggering losses because of the pandemic. Unemployment numbers remain near record levels. Sales tax numbers are down. All businesses are struggling in some form or fashion.
Even your local government is struggling, as sales tax numbers impact budgets in a powerful way.
“Everybody’s gotta make changes,” Kevin Lyons, a spokesman with the Comptroller’s office, told the Advocate. “Everybody’s gotta re-look at their spending for the next six months to a year in light of COVID.”
To be successful, these new ventures and all local businesses are going to need our support.
Now, more than ever.
With a little luck and some business savvy, Moya and the others can make it past that five-year mark.
