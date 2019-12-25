For a three-week period from mid-December to early January, bird lovers and wildlife biologists from all over the country come together for the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas bird count, which they have been doing for 120 years.
Counting the number of birds and the variety of species is a way to get an up-close view of nature and the wildlife we share our environment with. It also helps researchers have an understanding of the diversity of species in specific areas and the number of birds so they know what needs to be done to preserve their habitats and encourage biodiversity.
Birds are more than creatures that look and sound pretty; they also play important ecological roles and serve to inspire different parts of our society. Here is a short list outlining the importance of birds, from BirdLife International, a nonprofit striving to conserve birds and their habitats:
- They control pests – Birds eat
- 400-500 million tons of insects a year, according to a recent study, which provides an important biological control.
- They pollinate plants – The plants birds pollinate are used for medicine and food, so humans benefit directly from this.
- They are nature’s cleanup crew – Birds like vultures eat the remains of animal carcasses, which helps prevent the spread of diseases.
- They spread seeds – By dispersing seeds they eat through their droppings, birds have the ability to bring plants that have been destroyed back into ecosystems over time.
- They inspire science – Humans have drawn inspiration from birds for industrial and societal advancements for centuries, like with the technology of flight.
Birds help keep our ecological systems in balance, but they also feed our souls in personal ways, too.
“They feed our spirits,” said Melanie Driscoll, director of bird conservation for the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi Flyway, “marking for us the passage of the seasons, moving us to create art and poetry, inspiring us to flight and reminding us that we are not only on, but of, this earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.