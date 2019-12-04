We’re just three weeks away from Santa’s sleigh steamrolling the skies to bring joy to the masses.
If you are looking for something fun to do until that eventful and joyful night, you still have plenty of time.
Let’s start with Victoria’s Lighted Christmas parade, a not-so-secret recipe for a fun night.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and is expected to have more than 120 entries.
Being a political year, we’ll see lots of politicians. Who doesn’t like the marching bands? And the Shriners on their little machines always bring chuckles.
With the large number of entries this year, you’re bound to see a float that rocks your boat.
Early forecasts call for clear skies and cooler temperatures.
Plenty of vendors will participate in Christmas on the Square on Friday and Saturday.
In between watching the Christmas-themed floats, you’ll have a chance to get warmed up with hot chocolate or any number of offerings vendors have.
The Christmas Lighted Parade and Christmas on the Square will make for an exciting and fun family friendly night.
Looking for other great Christmas opportunities?
Cuero has its annual Christmas in the Park through Jan. 1.
You can catch Yoakum’s Christmas Tree Forest through Jan. 8.
Yorktown has its Majestic Lights over Coleto Creek.
Port O’Connor has its annual Lighted Boat parade Saturday.
In Goliad, you can learn a little history while seeing History in Lights, which goes on all month.
These are all great events that have a lot to offer.
Christmas season is here, and if you blink, you might miss some great opportunities to experience the season.
