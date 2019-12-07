Connect the dots. They form an alarming picture.
For most of the year, Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak and his colleagues on the court have been providing no answers about how they spent more than $4 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery money. Even as prominent community leaders intensified their questions, the commissioners refused to say when they would provide any information.
Joining the chorus of concerns, Victoria Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor sent a letter in November to the commissioners demanding detailed information about how they spent taxpayer money. The letter suggested strongly that the commissioners have violated the state Local Government Code by paying for work that had not been performed.
Three weeks later, Janak announced a reason for the holdup that satisfied no one in the business community: One official with The Virtus Group, the out-of-state company that handled the Harvey work, had suffered a personal loss this summer. That loss has prevented this multimillion-dollar company from providing paperwork to support how it spent taxpayer money, Janak told his fellow commissioners.
At the same time, Janak revealed his review team had been asking for information from Virtus since July.
“To this date, after numerous phone calls, nothing has been provided,” Janak told his colleagues during the Nov. 25 commissioners meeting.
Gary Burns, the sole commissioner questioning the entire process, responded with the obvious: You should have brought this up long ago.
With no other public discussion, the commissioners then voted to send a letter to Virtus, now known as Commercial Restoration Co., requesting the information yet again. No one other than Burns offered any comment about a company failing to provide repeatedly requested information about $4 million of taxpayer money. No one else suggested this was really strange and troubling.
Janak wants you to believe there’s nothing to worry about because the county has withheld a check for $352,000 that Virtus requested in January. But the big deal is not the final $352,000. The big deal is the county has no evidence supporting the proper payment of $4 million to Virtus.
Did the county pay $4 million for $1 million worth of work? How would the county even know? All its evidence apparently rests in the hands of one Virtus official out on leave.
Down the highway, Refugio County commissioners are suing their insurance company, the Texas Association of Counties, for steering them to Virtus after Harvey. They assert the insurance company was not acting in their best interests.
Meanwhile, after Harvey, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller was serving on the Texas Association of Counties board of directors. Whose best interests was he looking out for?
This all might be chalked up to gross incompetence. If so, commissioners need to admit they had no process, no documentation and no way to verify the work done after Harvey hit.
They need to call for an independent forensic audit to sort out the mess and recommend procedures to keep this from ever happening again.
If the commissioners keep refusing to connect the dots, Victoria’s sheriff appears ready to do so. At that point, the picture formed might well be one of more than gross incompetence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.