There’s a certain magic in the air on Christmas morning as children emerge from their rooms to find wished-for toys and surprises left by Santa.
However, even the jolly old elf can use a helping hand – and so can some parents and guardians who struggle to provide holiday cheer for the children in their lives.
That’s why we’re proud to see so many community organizations stepping up year after year to make sure every child receives a gift. We hope you’ll consider donating to one or more of these groups working to give Christmas its magic.
After another successful turkey drive attended by hundreds of families, Majic Tejano is gearing up to host its toy drive. The Tejano music station is collecting toys and bicycles to give away at this popular yearly event.
As you’ve started your own Christmas shopping, you may have seen Toys for Tots bins popping up at some of your favorite businesses and other locations. The Marines who’ve served our country continue to serve their communities through this toy collection initiative, and the boxes make it easy to pick up a toy for a child if you’re still in a giving mood after buying that last present.
Likewise, the Victoria Police Department is doing its part to provide for kids in the neighborhoods they protect. Officers and community members can volunteer with Blue Santa to collect and wrap gifts and clothing for children who might otherwise go without.
While it’s true that Christmas “doesn’t come from a store” (as the Grinch once keenly observed), the excitement of children is a hallmark of the holiday – and so is the generous spirit of community members who give back during the holiday season by collecting toys, volunteering and more. Those who are able to give will have plenty of opportunities to make sure that every child has a magical Christmas.
