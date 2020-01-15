As we celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, let’s take a quick look at the legacy he left.
King was the face of our country’s civil rights movement. He was a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Time Magazine’s Man of the Year in 1963.
King traveled over six million miles and spoke over 2,500 times in an 11-year period leading up to his assassination.
The list of what he accomplished has filled history books.
But he might be most well-known for his ”I have a dream” speech.
That speech might not have been so exceptional if Martin Luther King Jr. had followed his original script.
King was the final speaker on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. One of most memorable parts of the speech – “I have a dream” – wasn’t written as part of the original speech.
As history goes, King had used parts of the “I have a dream” over the course of the previous year. He went off script in this part of the speech.
“I say to you today, my friends, though, even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
It included this well-quoted section: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!”
There were other notable aspects to King’s speech, which was noted for its mastery of powerful rhetoric.
- “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.”
- “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked “insufficient funds.” But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation.”
- “Some of you have come fresh from narrow jail cells. Some of you have come from areas where your quest for freedom left you battered by the storms of persecution and staggered by the winds of police brutality. You have been the veterans of creative suffering.”
King, and his speech, had a undeniable impact on American history. The words still resonate today, 56 years later.
A local celebration is planned in downtown Victoria on Monday. The Old Landmark Committee hosts the event, and it is open to the public.
“This is important because we are trying to get the younger kids coming up who don’t know anything about this, to bring them up to par with what we went through, to try to help them understand so they can pass it on,” Sandra Avery, the founder and president of the Old Landmark Committee, told the Advocate. “We are trying to get them involved to take over when we leave and keep it going for the children and all nationalities, not just one. We all can be part of it for our children.”
Like a lot of holidays, Monday is more than just a day off. It’s a chance to honor and remember a great American advocate who preached non-violence while leading millions in the civil rights movement.
