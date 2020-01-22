The opening of Refugio ISD’s new gym was a monumental step in the long and arduous recovery the small town has faced since being ravaged by Hurricane Harvey more than two years ago.
When the hurricane hit South Texas in August 2017, nearly every building in Refugio was damaged.
The school district’s buildings were devastated by the storm, forcing students and athletes to temporarily relocate for classes, practices and games as repairs were made.
The school’s football team had to delay the start of their season with only 60% of their full roster in attendance when they began practice.
The volleyball team had their first practice of the season inside the school district’s field house and were forced to play home games in Taft.
The baseball team didn’t play a home game on their field until March 2018 during their first season after Harvey.
But the town has shown strength and resilience in the weeks, months and now years following the storm.
Despite setbacks, Refugio’s football team competed in the state finals in December 2017. The volleyball team had their first playoff win in the 2018 season, with players stating the hurricane brought them closer together.
The town and school’s spirit has never wavered when facing the adversity of Hurricane Harvey’s trail of destruction.
With each positive step made in the long recovery process, the town moves closer to normalcy after one of the most destructive hurricanes on record in Texas.
The opening of the new sportsplex in Refugio, where the school hosted their first home basketball games since the hurricane – and for some players, it was their first home game since starting high school – brought the town together and symbolized another important step forward.
