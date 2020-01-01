The humongous scoreboard that hangs from the rafters at AT&T Stadium in Frisco read: Refugio 28, Post 7.
The moment last month was defining for the Refugio staff, players and fans: a second state football championship in four years.
It also capped a stellar fall season for Crossroads high school sports fans as three other teams also captured state titles.
That 28-7 victory over Post finished off a perfect season for Refugio, which ended 16-0.
We all know the cultural and social role high school football plays in Texas. We call it Friday Night Lights for a reason; the sport is king, unmatched and unparalleled in the state.
But for any team to actually waltz through 16 weeks of rough-and-tumble football to earn the title of “State Champs” is quite the crowning achievement.
The August-through-December run was grueling, an accomplishment these kids will remember for their lifetimes.
“This is so fitting,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said after the game. “All year long we had to claw and scratch. Tonight was the third football game this team has played in 14 days. We’re beat to a pulp.”
So we salute Refugio for its well-deserved state championship, a true and stunning achievement.
Other schools and teams deserve kudos, too.
Shiner St. Paul: The Cardinals beat rival Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21-14 to capture their second straight state TAPPS title and fourth in five years.
Victoria Homeschool Cobras: The Cobras won the homeschool 6-man state championship.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart: If not for Shiner St. Paul’s run, the Indians would be the ones holding that trophy above their heads.
Shiner: Many think that had the Comanches beat Refugio, they would have gone on to win state, too. They didn’t, but that doesn’t mean their season wasn’t stellar.
Falls City, Ganado and Hallettsville: These three teams were just a couple of wins away from a state title, and their run through the season and playoffs was inspiring.
St. Joseph: How about the Flyers? They won their first playoff game in 10 years.
Moving away from football, the Industrial Cobras volleyball team won the state championship this year, marking the first time in school history.
“I can’t even put into words how this feels,” said Industrial senior Kylann Griffith. “It’s amazing, and I’m just so thankful. This is everything we’ve been working for.”
There are thousands of students and hundreds of coaches across the Crossroads who dedicate their lives and work just as hard in pursuit of glory on the playing field.
We thank you all; you’re all champs in our book.
