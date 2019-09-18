Art history is kind of like the study of self-discovery. Art in a historical context informs us about our human past and can help us understand who we are today. When art is created, we’re manifesting not only our individual ideals in the physical form, but often our collective ones as well.
Religious symbolism throughout history is significant as far as collective expression goes. For anyone who has studied art history, religious iconography – from different time periods, different countries and different religious beliefs – is a prominent aspect of humanity.
When local artist Debra Chronister discovered that five statues from the Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church in McFaddin needed to be restored after they sustained damage from Hurricane Harvey, she felt compelled to rise to the challenge. And a challenge it was.
As she sat in front of Jesus in her kitchen on a rainy Friday afternoon, she chiseled away peacefully at the structure in front of her. This was the last of the five statues – Jesus with the Sacred Heart – which she described as the most difficult of them all, having saved it for last for that very reason.
She’s shared her home, and more importantly her kitchen, with these five figures for more than half a year since taking the project on in January. She described the process of restoring the statues as being like a detective.
“Taking a layer of paint off is like revealing history,” Chronister said.
She said when the church in McFaddin was hit by the hurricane, Christ lost his head. Quite literally. And through the process of uncovering more layers, she could tell that he had lost his head once before. She pointed out the places where you could tell repairs had been made and talked about how the sutures revealed something about the statue’s journey through time.
Now that Chronister has completed the statues, they have been returned to the Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church in McFaddin. The Marianna-McFaddin Preservation Foundation has discussed creating a historical district, of which the church would be a prominent component.
“It’s been a really exciting adventure for me to tackle this project,” Chronister said. “My presence is with these pieces forever.”
