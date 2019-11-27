Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful. Grateful for family, friends and food on the table. But not everyone is living in the most fortunate situation.
Schools all over the Crossroads have implemented programs to teach children to give back to others that are less fortunate, such as Trinity Episcopal School’s program where students put together care bags of food for other children their age who rely on school breakfasts and lunches and might not have enough food on the weekends. There’s also Our Lady of Victory School’s Thanksgiving meal program, where student council officers raise money to buy turkeys, put together food baskets from food drive collections and hand deliver them to families in need.
Initiatives such as these teach children valuable lessons: to be empathetic and compassionate. And teaching these lessons through direct action can have positive results in children caring for others around them well beyond their childhood.
But our kindness can go beyond monetary giving and those who live in less fortunate situations don’t always equate to having less money. It’s also important to promote compassion toward those who are experiencing grief and loss, loneliness or mental illness.
The holidays mark a season of giving. Any one of us can be one job loss or health problem away from being less fortunate. So by helping others, we are also helping ourselves.
And the holidays are a good reminder to pay it forward, not just during this season of giving, but every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.