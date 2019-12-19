Contributing to nonprofits and human service agencies in the Crossroads that help the homeless community is a wise and generous decision.
Giving directly to those charities is more effective in addressing homelessness than giving to individuals who panhandle at busy intersections.
Victoria residents know this already. And they don’t need a sign on a handful of street corners to understand that.
Yet the Victoria City Council wants to spend an unspecified total amount of tax dollars to encourage motorists not to give money to those who are asking for a handout at busy intersections.
Council members say installing those signs, which will read “Keep the change. Say no to panhandling. Contribute to the solution. Give to local charities,” should increase safety at those busy street corners.
They think the signs will discourage the generosity of motorists. And the panhandlers will realize the generosity is dwindling. So, they will stop darting between idling vehicles for cash while the streetlight is red. And then the panhandlers will go away.
The problem will go away, the council members hope.
Problem solved? Not at all.
Improving traffic and pedestrian safety is a good sentiment, but the idea of putting signs up as a solution to safety and panhandling is silly.
Victoria residents can decide for themselves whether they want to offer money directly to residents in dire situations. Government doesn’t need to lecture them or advise them on what to do. Residents can define their own morals and values when it comes to helping others.
Yes, there are many nonprofits and service agencies in the community that work with the homeless and offer a range of resources and forms of assistance, including the Victoria Adult Literacy Council, Gulf Bend Mental Health Center, the Salvation Army, Christ’s Kitchen, Perpetual Help Home, the Billy Cattan Recovery Outreach Center, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Mid-Coast Family Services, Promise Pointe, Goodwill Industries and others.
The good work done by these agencies is well known.
And a sign is a waste of time and tax money to steer panhandlers away from the streets.
Ginny Stafford, the executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services, made an excellent point about the forthcoming signs.
She said her concern stems from believing that people are focusing on the “bad things,” rather than ways to help. She said it’s often easier for people to point out what “shouldn’t” be done – “You can’t sleep here, you can’t panhandle, we shouldn’t give to panhandlers” – rather than focusing on possible solutions.
“It feels like we don’t want to see the problem,” Stafford said. “Whether it’s people homeless, people panhandling, people in tough situations.”
Stafford said she doubts the signs will lead people who give to panhandlers to give instead to nonprofits and other organizations.
The signs won’t be effective, and city officials already have admitted they have no way of measuring their effectiveness.
This will not be tax money well spent.
