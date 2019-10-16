Chad Hall sat in front of two cameras one afternoon to tearfully retell the story of his gruesome cycling accident in late July that landed him in the emergency room. He flew over the handlebars of his bicycle after a dog ran out in front of him, resulting in him face-planting onto the asphalt, which knocked him unconscious for about two minutes and gave him some severe injuries.
This is the story that gripped Victorians before as Hall headed to Hawaii to compete in the Ironman World Championship. But perhaps an even more compelling story is Hall’s humble beginnings. He had the strength to face adversity after his accident because he had done it before.
When Hall was 29 years old, he said he had been diagnosed with every digestive health problem under the sun. After a visit to his family doctor, he was referred to a specialist who asked him to tell him about his life. Before Hall even had a chance to answer, it seemed his doctor already knew the problem.
“That’s when he told me the three words that changed my life: ‘You’re the problem,’” Hall said. “That was tough to take at that time because I was so desperate for help and I was in so much pain.”
Hall’s doctor told him that people who work out and eat healthy don’t have the problems he had.
And although he had absolutely no athletic background, he decided to choose a new way forward.
“For some reason, I remembered when I was a child watching this thing called the Ironman World Championship,” Hall said. “I have no idea why it popped into my head, but it was just so clear.”
Hall said the biggest obstacle in the beginning was learning how to swim.
As a then 30-year-old man, he was afraid to ask someone to teach him how to swim. He said it also took a lot of time and effort to build up the strength and stamina to cycle and run for long distances.
“I just did not know how far out of shape I let myself go,” Hall said.
That was 15 years and 14 Ironman competitions ago. Oct. 12, Hall finished swimming 2.6 miles, biking 112 miles and running 26.2 miles in just over 14 hours.
Hall said the Ironman competitions taught him that anything is possible.
“I hope that I’m able to give back,” Hall said. “But I hope that I’m able to inspire other people, too, that are going through bad problems and they think there’s no hope. You have to believe in yourself. You have to have a dream and believe it in your heart.”
