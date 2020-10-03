A quarter may not seem like much.
But it sure is a lot for small businesses in the Crossroads struggling during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
On Sept. 17, Texas businesses received a reprieve from the state when Gov. Greg Abbott announced the loosening of occupancy restrictions for most businesses.
But as retail shops, restaurants and other businesses throughout Texas increased their occupancy capacities from 50% to 75%, businesses in Victoria County and its surrounding counties found themselves left behind. Because the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients relative to the total number of patients hospitalized for any illness was above 15%, local businesses were ordered to remain at 50% occupancy.
Victoria hospital went below the 15 % threshold this past week.
Crossroads businesses could open at 75% if area hospitals remain under 15% for seven consecutive days, which could be as early as Monday, As of Friday, the hospitals were still at less than 15 %.
For small businesses especially, that extra 25% can be huge.
Although the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have played a critical role in keeping residents safe during the pandemic’s most dire months, the governor’s decree is arbitrary, unfair and needlessly restrictive.
Local officials, including Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, also have criticized the decision that has left Crossroads businesses at 50%.
For months, the county has regularly compiled and reported a number of COVID-19 statistics, but the metric used by the governor was not one of them.
Jose-Miguel Yamal, an associate professor of biostatistics at UTHealth, also has said that metric is not “one based on science.”
That’s particularly frustrating because COVID-19 numbers in the Crossroads have slowly declined since the summer.
Reopening rules should be based on statistics that accurately reflect the real danger posed by the pandemic locally.
This metric does not do that — in part because it’s affected by the influx of hospital patients who don’t even have COVID-19.
Additionally, our hospitals have ICU beds available and are not as strained as those in areas allowed to reopen.
That inconsistency is not only frustrating but also damaging to a local economy that has already been hit hard.
As Crossroads business owners cautiously watch the region’s hospitalization rate in hopes that the restrictions will soon be lifted, they also are suffering from one of the hardest times for businesses in recent history.
We all want to protect our community from COVID-19, but we also expect the rules aimed at doing so to be fair and sensible.
