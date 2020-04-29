Very few businesses come to mind that could be described as invariably linked to Victoria. Speak the name and anyone familiar with the Crossroads will know you’re talking about Victoria.
Halepaska’s Bakery is such a business.
Anyone who has enjoyed the bakery’s countless confections felt an emotion on Sunday similar to saying goodbye to a longtime friend.
The owner of Victorians’ favorite bakery, Tom Halepaska, said the business is closing for good.
“It was a long, hard decision on our part,” he said. “We’ve lived, eaten and breathed this business for a little less than half a century.”
The bakery initially closed March 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. And Halepaska’s plan initially was to reopen when health authorities and restrictions allowed.
But then the decision to close ultimately came down to his and his wife’s wish to retire.
In the almost 50 years he’s worked at the bakery, Halepaska, 70, said he’s made great friends and lifelong memories, and the business has endured many disasters.
“Even a pandemic didn’t stop us,” he said, “just age did.”
But stronger than its link to the city, Halepaska’s Bakery is forever embedded in the lives of its customers and employees over the decades. Almost everyone has a testimony about a favorite pastry, whether it’s the red velvet cookies, the pink thumb prints or a colorful king cake.
The bakery was founded by Halepaska’s mother, Ann Halepaska, in the 1950s. In the early days, she ran the bakery from her home.
Victoria resident Jim Cole was a customer in those days.
“In November 1955, when (my wife) Marian and I were married, our wedding cake came from a lady who worked from her house, on the highway to Refugio,” he said. “I talked to Tom Halepaska about it one day a few years ago. He said, ‘That was my mother.’”
To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Marian Cole went back to Halepaska’s to order a vanilla cream cake, the same kind they ate on their wedding day.
“Halepaska’s Bakery has been a part of our lives for way more than half a century,” Cole said.
Halepaska said he’s still considering his options for what he’ll do with the business, which was annually voted as the best bakery by Victoria Advocate readers.
He said if he doesn’t sell the bakery, he’ll probably publish a recipe book with longtime customers’ favorite treats.
Tom Halepaska and his wife deserve the relaxation and rewards that retirement brings. But like so many who have already expressed on social media, we hope the business is reborn through a new owner. That way, the boxes of mini cookies will never end.
Breathing new life into a longtime popular business is possible.
The site of the former Hungry Jack’s Thirsty Restaurant – at the corner of Airline Road and North Laurent Street – will be home to a new venture, Burdogz Bar and Grill.
New owners Russell and Jennifer Moya are working hard to give the location a new chapter in delivering good food and entertainment to the community.
Such a spirit of determination to push forward with a new business, especially a restaurant, during a global pandemic deserves a lot of admiration and respect.
They are an example of perseverance that we hope will transfer to other potential business owners, especially those who desire to keep a longtime bakery in operation.
Otherwise, to see Halepaska’s Bakery fade into history will be heartbreaking.
Still, we will always have the sweet memories.
