Jennifer Kent made quite the impression during Victoria College’s search for a new president.
So much so, VC officials named the Ranger (Texas) College senior vice president as the lone finalist for its presidency.
Kent’s appointment to the position is dependent on a contract negotiation after a 21-day waiting period. The board is expected to vote on the contract during its July 20 board meeting.
If the process goes as expected, Kent will become just the sixth VC president and the first woman to serve in the position.
First, we’d like to offer a hearty congratulations to Kent. As we followed the hiring process, she stood out as the best candidate, in our opinion.
Second, we hope she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. She’ll face several important issues to start her presidency.
- On the top of the list, she’ll have to lead Victoria College through unprecedented times: the COVID-19 global pandemic that has left uncertainty at every twist and turn. What will higher education look like in the fall, amid a potential second wave of the virus? What will it look like in a year, with businesses and communities across the country still recovering economically? Those are questions that don’t have realized answers and aren’t in the usual decision-making processes of modern-day colleges.
- Another important issue she’ll face is the declining student enrollment at VC in the past few years. Hopefully, she can put together a team to tackle that issue and find solutions and get students back in seats.
- She’ll have to make the transition to being a college president with no presidency experience and little higher education background. Kent knows she brings a different background to the table. “It’s a unique path to a presidency, but I am such a collaborative leader,” she said.
- She’ll need to foster and build upon the relationship VC has with the University of Houston-Victoria. The two institutions can continue to work together, thrive even, and give Crossroads students access to a top-notch higher education experience.
- We like what Kent said during the process about the student makeup of Victoria College. Because it is a predominantly Hispanic-serving college, Kent said she wants to see the faculty represent the school’s diversity. Let’s hope she can follow up on that ideology. “The students need to see themselves in the instructors and the administrators and the staff,” she said.
- And we hope she plans to make a long-term commitment to VC and the Crossroads area. She’ll become VC’s sixth only president, which means the college has enjoyed a long, steady leadership at its top position.
We have confidence Kent can address these issues – and any others that arise – through collaboration and experience.
One thing that will help her transition? She started in education as a teacher at Calhoun High School. That knowledge of the area will come in handy as she navigates her first year, building needed relationships with people and businesses in the area.
“My family and I are excited to make Victoria our home in the near future,” she told the Advocate.
We hope so. And in turn, we’re excited about her vision for Victoria College and the prospect she’ll be around to lead the college to further glory.
