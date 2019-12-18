We weren’t surprised that Victorians made a top-10 list for being in the 10 Cities Where the Most Generous Practicing Christians Live.
Victoria was the third most giving city in the nation, according to that study by the Barna Group.
The study outlined both nonprofit giving and church giving per capita.
According to the study, in nonprofit giving, including churches, each of the practicing Christians in Victoria gives an average of $10,375 annually. Victoria also ranked third in church giving, with the practicing Christian spending an average of $8,984 annually.
Victoria earns the gold star in Texas; it is the only city in our state to make the top 50.
Philanthropy is important to both churches and nonprofits.
“We could not keep our doors open without the gifts – that’s how we get our money, how we operate,” said Rebecca McQuillen, church office manager at Northside Baptist. “There are no grants, and we don’t sell things. We operate through donations. Our church is very generous with special offerings.”
Likewise, the same goes for nonprofits.
“As an organization, the support and generosity of our community is imperative to our success and sustainability as we pursue our mission of promoting dance for the cultural benefit of Victoria and its surrounding communities,” said Brenda Tally, artistic director for the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
We share these two examples because they illustrate the concept of paying it forward.
Your giving allows churches and nonprofits to help many in dire need, or to bring entertainment or educational needs that reach thousands of people.
Sure, some of your money helps keep the lights on and doors open. But a lot of the money goes toward fulfilling what these organizations are about.
Perpetual Help Home, Hospice of South Texas, the Salvation Army, the Texas Zoo and many, many others benefit from your generous giving.
The study indicated that we give more with less. We contribute at higher than usual levels even though the median household income in Victoria, $50,210, is less than those of larger surrounding cities, in Texas or across the nation.
“Leading the nation – being third in giving – means we have good people with hearts for others in the Crossroads,” said Mike Hurt, senior pastor of Parkway Baptist Church. “They are giving sacrificially and faithfully to help others.”
We are in the heart of giving season, so any contributions to churches or nonprofits are much needed. But as this study confirmed, Victorians don’t just give during one time of the year; they do so all year long.
Besides, this just illustrates what we already know: Victoria is a great place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.