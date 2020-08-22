Coronavirus fatigue is a real thing that has been sweeping the nation.
We’re tired of being cooped up, tired of being careful, tired of being scared. That fatigue has caused some people to be careless.
That’s why we crave diversions.
Enter high school football. If football is king in Texas, high school football delivers its pomp and circumstance.
Soon, on Friday nights, the action on the fields will deliver the diversions so many crave. Fans in attendance, while limited in some capacity by state officials and the UIL, will be cheering on their teams.
That’s exactly why we have to remain ever so vigilant in our fight against the virus. It’s the same fight we have as our kids go back to school.
The recent second wave of COVID-19 was ruthless as it swept across Texas and our communities.
Victoria’s numbers rose sharply, garnering state and national attention for its high rate of positive cases per 100,000 residents. The rate between our number of infected and recovered was alarming. The number of hospital beds raised red flags.
Our deaths related to COVID-19 skyrocketed, too.
Now, however, the numbers are relenting, and the number of recoveries is catching up to the overall positive cases.
All of this is good news. It means we’ve made significant movement in flattening the curve once again. It has allowed our medical community a collective moment to take a breath and regroup.
But, soon, we will entering a potentially dangerous flu season.
“The medical community has worked very hard,” Victoria’s local health authority John McNeill told the Advocate recently. “I’m hoping it allows everybody to regroup and just kind of get a little rest before what might be a bad season coming, because the CDC has said this might be the worst fall we’ve ever had.”
As events like high school football take place, giving us a much needed diversion, we have to continue the good fight.
Be cautious. Practice recommended social distance guidelines. And wear a mask.
The last thing we want, or need, is another deadly wave of the virus infiltrating our community.
