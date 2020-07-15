Though hotels saw occupancy rates drop at the beginning of the pandemic, they never closed down and in fact have ramped up efforts to keep their guests and staff safe.
On a seemingly quiet weekday morning, the cleaning crew at Courtyard by Marriott Victoria worked fervently to disinfect frequently touched surfaces from the thermostat, to phones, handles, faucets and remotes, just to name a few. The staff all wore masks while spending extra time in each room to ensure it was thoroughly cleaned while frequently changing out gloves and cleaning cloths to prevent cross contamination.
Anna Ramirez, one employee training with a new hire, took a water break next to her cleaning cart as sweat dripped down from her forehead.
In addition to extra cleaning measures to ensure guests’ safety, the hotel also installed a hand sanitizing station next to the front desk and they even have masks available for guests checking in.
Local hotels have shown how to adapt during an unprecedented pandemic by working diligently to ensure they’re providing a safe space for travelers.
Before the pandemic, Courtyard by Marriott Victoria was frequently operating at full capacity, said general manager Oscar De Nicolas. At its worst, he said, the pandemic brought occupancy levels down to as low as 15%.
As people begin to adapt and live with the virus, occupancy rates have started to increase again, but are nowhere near what they were before the pandemic hit the area.
From June 1 to June 27, the average hotel in Victoria experienced a decline of 21.3% in room night stays when compared to the same period in 2019, said Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell on Wednesday.
While the pandemic still presents real dangers, people will still need to travel and safety should be a top priority.
Brenda Guajardo, sales manager at Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, said she and her employees are like family. Though she’s seen high turnover rates in the hospitality industry in the past, she’s worked with mostly the same crew in her five years at the hotel. And she takes the safety of her employees and guests seriously.
“We’ve survived, like we survived Hurricane Harvey,” she said, “but we didn’t know what we were dealing with.”
As our local economy continues to grapple with hard hits, precautionary measures will be key to living with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic for the time being.
