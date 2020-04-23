“The human spirit is tremendously resilient. It can withstand the most horrific of circumstances, whether of human or divine creation... It is not these larger-than-life situations that beat us. It’s the little things.” – Sheila Williams, “The Shade of My Own Tree”
Sometime during the past six weeks, we’ve all found ourselves teetering on the high wire that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
On one side, we risk a long slide down the abyss of hysteria, faced with a never-ending, 24-hour news cycle, projections of doom and gloom and the question of when will this end?
The other side? It’s a step back onto the platform and the discovery of strength and ability to overcome born from a resilient human nature innate to all of us.
Every American generation has faced a moment that defined it. The Great Depression. The Spanish Flu pandemic. Ration Cards during World War II.
Simply put, Americanslearned to live, and sometimes thrive, without some basic necessities, and among hundreds of thousands of lives lost.
We have become unwilling participants in a reality we never dreamed of, thanks to COVID-19.
One of the hardships this pandemic has wrought is the ability to gather for family milestones.
Suddenly, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations have forced us to get creative.
That’s exactly what Sara Langridge and her family did.
Little Hayes Langridge turned 3 recently. Sara didn’t want his birthday to fall victim to social-distancing rules and limits on gatherings.
So Hayes received his own small birthday parade in his neighborhood.
Complete with shiny, red fire trucks.
“I had asked strangers … if they could help us,” Sara Langridge told the Advocate. “And then 20-something people later, they said ‘Yes we want to help.’”
And it was success.
“I was fighting back tears the whole time,” his mother said. “I didn’t know a lot of those people, but they were just out there to make a kid happy.”
This is just one example of many where our infallible human nature took over and allowed our Crossroads neighbors and friends to create something out of nothing.
As we continue to navigate the curvy road that is COVID-19, we urge everyone to stay safe but find creative solutions to celebrate big milestones with your family.
Three-year-old Hayes may not remember the year that COVID-19 wrecked our lives, but he will remember his special birthday parade.
