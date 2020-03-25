A woman grabs six cans of green beans at the store for a recipe and gets yelled at by a woman for hoarding food, only to discover there were still plenty of cans of green beans on the shelf.
A man goes to buy one bottle of hand sanitizer and finds the stock depleted. When he discovers a box full of hand sanitizer that hadn’t been put on the shelves, an employee tells him they are spoken for, so he leaves empty-handed.
These are not scenes from an apocalyptic film, they are real stories happening in our world today, in the era of the coronavirus outbreak.
With emotions running high and people feeling tense, our behavior toward one another can say a lot about human nature in times of crises.
People are taking safety precautions to physically distance themselves to protect one another amid the coronavirus pandemic. Yet even in uncertain times, kindness can get us a lot further than animosity.
We are stronger together, even from a distance. Small acts of kindness and light are needed now more than ever as we all face an uncertain future.
A ride-share driver dressed festively for St. Patrick’s Day, despite not being able to celebrate, brings a smile to a passenger’s face.
A driver offering a helping hand as his passenger unloads groceries shows compassion.
A viral tweet of a niece who taught her uncle, who never went to school, how to write the names of his grandchildren for this first time uplifts viewers.
These are just a few of many positive stories that show a sliver of light in the darkness.
When we come out on the other side of this, our world will be changed. We will be changed. We will learn a new kind of normal and move forward.
Let us use this time to reflect on who we are as humans and what’s important.
